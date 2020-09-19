Bloodhound joins the Craven County Sheriff’s Office

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The newest employee of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office has an amazing track record.

K-9 Rhys joined the team about two weeks ago. The three-year-old bloodhound’s sniffer is an asset in tracking criminals and missing people.

He’s the department’s fifth canine in the last two years, and the first bloodhound since 2008.

Unlike the other canines, he can stay on scent much longer.

“The other dogs that we have, have a more array of things that they specialize in like narcotics, and apprehension and all that. He’s solely for tracking and trailing and that includes long distance tracking and trailing,” said Cpl. Lyndsey Moses, K-9 Rhy’s handler.

The two patrol the highways and byways of Craven County. Moses and Rhys started a relationship about a month ago on the training grounds.

“We have a great connection, well ok, the first day he dragged me across the lawn but we’ve been best friends ever since,” said Moses.

It’s the first time Moses is working with a K-9. Both are constantly training and working – certain practices include someone hiding for 30 minutes and then Rhys trying to find them.

Sheriff Chip Hughes is already confident Rhys can make a difference.

Moses said, “I was told by the sheriff, that while I was gone, Jones County had a situation where he could’ve been utilized.”

The worker comes in at no cost to taxpayers. He was donated by Highland Canine Connect.