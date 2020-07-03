Blounts Creek case set to go before NC Supreme Court

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Some things many people enjoy about eastern North Carolina are the various bodies of water used for fishing or recreational activities.

But one creek in the east is at the center of an ongoing court battle.

Some experts believe Blounts Creek has been around for more than 20,000 years old.

Martin Marietta wants to use the creek to discharge up to 12-million gallons of wastewater per day from a proposed limestone mine.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Sound Rivers have challenged the company in the court system for years.

The case is now before the NC Supreme Court.

People living in Beaufort County are concerned the wastewater could eliminate the fish and other life in the creek.

“Dumping 12 millions of gallons of water a day into the creek won’t have a chance to go back to what it’s normal for the last 20,000 years. It just can’t,” says Captain Bob Boulden.

9OYS reached out to Martin Marietta for comment with no response.

In previous court documents, the company’s lawyers argued the discharge would have little effect on erosion or salt content in the creek.

But they also admit the discharge could change the acidity of the creek, and lose many of the fish species it holds.

Right now it is unclear when the case will go before the state supreme court.