‘Blue Star Memorial Highway’ to be dedicated on Hwy. 58 in Maysville

MAYSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – On Friday, a ceremony will be held in Maysville to dedicate a portion of Highway 58 as the “Blue Star Memorial Highway,” to honor current and former military service members.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at William Frost Park, located at 708 Foy Avenue.
During the ceremony, a “Blue Star Memorial Highway” marker will be unveiled alongside Hwy. 58, and organizers will present flowers to be planted alongside part of the road.
The dedication ceremony is sponsored by the Green Leaf Garden Club and the Maysville Development Corporation.
