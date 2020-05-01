Board of Directors vote to proceed with Big Rock Tournament, KWLA Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Big Rock Board of Directors voted unanimously to proceed with the 62nd Annual Big Rock Tournament and the 23rd Annual KWLA Tournament.

The tournaments will begin as scheduled with the KWLA Tournament on June 6 and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament from June 8 -13.

The board of directors has monitored the impacts of COVID-19 and feel the tournaments can proceed safely and responsibly with no social events.

Officials ask that participants and spectators adhere to social distancing and other health precautions.

With the tournament schedule in place, the board is continuing to work on details for the balance of tournament week.