Board of Education approves new contract with Duke, provides new learning guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Board of Education met Thursday virtually to discuss a new partnership for schools and guidelines to reopening.

The board approved a $500,000 contract with Duke to provide COVID-19 data from students in North Carolina. The board also moved forward with guidelines for reopening during the pandemic and in-person instruction.

Board Chair Eric Davis said they want to make it their goal to make sure students feel supported during these times.

“It’s essential that we first commit ourselves to providing the social, emotional and mental health supports to our students as we provide them a physically safe environment to enable our students to learn and our teachers to teach,” said Davis.

The new guidelines plan for four days of in-person instruction for students. The contract, known as the ABC Collaborative, is expected to run from late March to September.