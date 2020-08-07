Boating company expanding to Greenville, bringing jobs to the area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A custom boat company is announcing plans to expand and hire in the East.

Officials say this is exciting news for Greenville.

World Cat Catamarans will invest 8.8 million dollars in a new Greenville facility, which will create 60 jobs in the area.

The Tarboro-based company makes custom catamaran boats.

President, Andrew Brown, says despite COVID, there’s demand for boats right now.

“Nautical distancing, which allows you to get in your boat, enjoy your family and get offshore and not worry about being six feet apart and social distancing,” said Brown.

World Cat will use its new Greenville facility to expand its capacity to manufacture larger boats.

Mayor PJ Connelly says this is a great opportunity for the city’s economic growth during and after the pandemic.

“2020 has been a struggle for everyone,” he said. “We’re excited to be able to see these new jobs that will be in our area. Things are going to get better here soon. We’re looking forward to getting back to normal in the near future. But these new jobs are going to be a big boost in our local economy.”

The head of Eastern North Carolina Alliance, Steve Weathers, says he hopes to bring more of the marine industry to Greenville.

“We’re meeting with companies as we speak right now and we are starting to fill the pipeline of companies that want to move from other states to Greenville,” said Weathers. “That is one of the industries we’ll look at. Not just the boating, but I would say anything marine-related and also the suppliers to all of this.”

Brown says he’s excited to expand his team.

“We need people,” he said. “We need good people that want to work, be apart of a team and learn the trade and grow with us.”

Brown says he hopes the new facility will be up and running this year.