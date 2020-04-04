Bob Burke, former Chowan basketball coach dies Saturday

(THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER)- It is with sadness we announce that legendary Chowan University Basketball coach, Bob Burke, died Saturday. His son, Rob Burke, posted the news of his father’s passing on his Facebook page.

Burke’s death came a few days after Rob Burke, who served as interim basketball coach at UNC-Wilmington this past season, had put up a post saying his father had dealt with health issues for 13 years — suffering a heart attack in 2007 — and had reached the decision to spend his final days at home with his family in Wilson.

Rob Burke posted Saturday that his father, who was born in 1946, passed away surrounded by his family, adding, “We appreciate all of the love and support during this time and we look forward to celebrating the life of Coach Bob Burke after this difficult time.”

The Charlotte Observer reports that Bob Burke, who played college basketball at Campbell, first went to Chowan in 1980 when it was a two-year junior college. Named the head coach, he won 419 games in 22 years — including 12 consecutive 20-win seasons — as the Hertford County school transitioned to a four-year university and moved to NCAA Division III in 1993.

In January 2016, the Helms Center court at Chowan was named the “Bob Burke Court” as many of his former players returned to help honor the man and the coach.