Body found behind Food Lion dumpster in Elizabeth City; foul play not suspected

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City says the body of a male was found behind a Food Lion Thursday morning.

Police do not suspect foul play or “anything suspicious” about the male’s death.

Police responded to Food Lion at 1805 Weeksville Road around 11:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a dead person behind the building.

Food Lion employees had noticed the male on the ground not moving and called 911 to report it.

Officers arrived and found the male deceased behind a dumpster.

Police don’t believe the incident is suspicious.

