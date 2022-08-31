ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter.

At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.

Family, friends and the law enforcement community — including K9 and drone units — out of Rocky Mount had been searching for Wilson, who was last seen at his home in the 3400 block of Sunset Avenue on Saturday.

Bobby’s 24-year-old son, Jeremy Wilson, had shared requests for help, calling the news “heartbreaking.”

Jeremy Wilson also told CBS 17 that his father went missing from his home under “suspicious circumstances,” but did not elaborate.

Jeremy Wilson asked for people to reach out through a Facebook post, particularly anyone who “might have been in contact with my dad within that time period or even a few days prior.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit and the North Carolina

Medical Examiner’s Office remain at the scene, according to police.

They say the investigation remains active.

Officers plan to release more information as the investigation develops.