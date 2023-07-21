BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered in Bath Friday morning.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the body of James Neal Langford, 50, of North Main Street in Bath was found near a private dock in the area. Deputies were called and found his body in the water shortly after arriving.

Although the investigation is still active, deputies do not suspect foul play.

Bath Volunteer Fire Department and Broad Creek EMS also responded to the scene to assist.