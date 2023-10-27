ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a missing boater was found Thursday afternoon after a search at the Rocky Mount Reservoir on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Around 2:25 p.m. Thursday, the body of 70-year-old Larry Drake was found in the water by the Rocky Mount Fire Department Dive Team, according to police.

Police say Drake was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rocky Mount police officers responded to the reservoir to investigate an unoccupied boat that was anchored near a small island.

An initial investigation revealed that the boat was registered to Larry Drake, 70, of Rocky Mount.

Drake left his home around 10 a.m. on Wednesday to go fishing at the reservoir and hadn’t been heard from since he left for his fishing trip, according to his family.

Personnel from multiple agencies searched the island and the water surrounding the boat for multiple hours before the search was suspended around 8:30 p.m. because of darkness, police said.

So far, there are no signs of foul play.

Rocky Mount police say their thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.