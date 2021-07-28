Body of missing Kinston man found five miles from where police said he jumped from bridge

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police said Wednesday morning the body of a man was found after officials said he jumped from a bridge last Saturday.

Dakota Gray, 23, was reported missing Saturday. Members of the Kinston Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Queen Street for a person who had jumped off the Queen Street Bridge. Police confirmed the person was Gray, who lives in LaGrange.

The Kinston Fire Department was called for assistance with the water rescue. However, firefighters and officers were unable to locate Gray. Since that time, Kinston Police said officers there along with members of the Kinston Fire Department, Lenoir County Emergency Management and surrounding volunteer fire departments have been searching for Gray.

Wednesday morning, around 9:30, Gray’s body was found around five miles from the bridge.

Police said although there is no foul play suspected, detectives are still looking into the events that took place that night. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.