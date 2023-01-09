DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The body of a Williamston man was found north of the Washington Baum Bridge off of Pirate’s Cove in Dare County, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Devaun Bland’s body was found by a boater around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office, who said the caller and the other person in the boat, both juveniles, had seen the body when they were heading north from the bridge.

They stayed with the body until the Roanoke Island Fire Department arrived with their boat to help to retrieve the body. It was later determined to be Bland’s body, according to the Sheriff’s Office, who said at this time, the investigation does not indicate any foul play.

Bland had left his residence in Williamston around 9:20 p.m. Dec. 14, and at around 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was found unoccupied and running on the bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A Manteo Police Department officer initially thought it was a disabled vehicle, and the Sheriff’s Office and the Nags Head Police Department responded to the scene. They checked the area and no one was found.

A wallet inside the vehicle had a North Carolina driver’s license for Devaun Bland, 19, of Williamston, and his father, Dequan Bland, was able to be reached because his name was on the vehicle registration. He had told officers when his son had left his residence in Williamston. An investigation into Devaun Bland’s travels indicated he had left Williamston for Dare County Dec. 14.

Law enforcement officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and NC Wildlife helped to look for Devaun Bland in the waterways around the Washington Baum Bridge on the morning of Dec. 15, but did not find him. The Sheriff’s Office said it asked for, and received assistance from Dare County Emergency Management to get boats that could help with side scan sonars.

On Dec. 16, North Carolina Emergency Management, Hertford County Emergency Management and the Bunyan Fire Department brought two boats and searched unsuccessfully in the area.

Two weeks later, NC Marine Fisheries brought in their plane again to search for Devaun Bland’s body, the Sheriff’s Office said, while NC Wildlife and Marine Fisheries continued to look in their boats while in the area.

That led to the Jan. 5 discovery of a body that would prove to be Devaun Bland’s north of the Washington Baum Bridge off of Pirate’s Cove.