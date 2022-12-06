VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a second person who was reported missing after a vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the Neuse River was recovered on Monday.

Stanley Kite, the Craven County Emergency Management Director, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday near a ramp on the Hwy. 43 bridge near International Paper Company, the former Weyerhauser.

The body of Anthony Parker of Greenville was recovered after a search that included the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County EMS, the New Bern Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol. It ended a search that began on Nov. 28 when a car rode off a boat ramp near West Craven Middle School.

The body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, was recovered not long after the initial search began. Bad weather also slowed the search and recovery process before Parker’s body was found.