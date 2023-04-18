GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua ‘Caleb’ Gore, who was one of nine soldiers killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a training exercise in Kentucky in March, will be returned to his hometown of Morehead City on Thursday.

Gore’s body will arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at approximately 3:05 p.m. Thursday. After a ceremony, Gore’s body will be escorted to Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.

Gore is the son of Tim Gore, a pastor at Fremont Missionary Baptist Church, according to Dr. Keith Hudson of the Neuse Baptist Association in Wayne County. Caleb graduated from West Carteret High School.

The other eight soldiers killed in the crash were Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri; Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California; Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri; and Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.