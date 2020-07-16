Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle on the market

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An iconic site overlooking Emerald Isle Beaches is on the market.

The Stanley family has owned the Bogue Inlet Pier for almost five decades. Now, Mike Stanley is putting the property up for sale.

Stanley’s decision to put the landmark on sale is nothing more than just spending time with his grandkids and travel with his wife.

The asking price for the landmark is $18 million which includes the pier, the restaurant, an RV park, the apartment complex, and 300 parking spaces.

His father and uncle bought the pier in 1971. Stanley’s been managing it for the last twenty years. The pier has been through numerous hurricanes, leading to repairs, rebulding and growth.

Stanley says it will be bittersweet to sell his fishing pier and the rest of the property.

“I’ve known so many people over the years, I may not see a lot of them from that point on….I’m ready.​ I think it’s time to pass on the baton,” said Stanley.

Stanley would like the new owners to keep running the pier the way it is now. However, he wouldn’t mind seeing the addition of a rooftop bar or more development of the gift shop.

This won’t be the last people hear or see from Stanley. He says he plans to be involved in local projects.