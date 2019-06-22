Boil water advisory in effect for some people in Havelock

Due to an emergency water line repair on Speight Street, customers in the vicinity have experienced an interruption of water service, the city of Havelock announced.

Crews have restored water service to the area.

The city says to please refer to the map to determine if your specific address is included.

A boil advisory will be in effect until lab results are received.

Results are anticipated to be available on Tuesday.

During a boil advisory, it is safe to use water from the faucet for showers, but water should not be consumed without being boiled.