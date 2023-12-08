TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Tarboro has issued a boil water advisory after a water main break, so schools will be closed on Friday.

The Town of Tarboro posted on its Facebook page that residents would experience low pressure and outages due to the water break. As a result, schools will not be in session.

Edgecombe County Schools reports those who drove to school or rode the bus in Tarboro would be dismissed and returned home. The rest of the schools in Edgecombe County would operate under a normal schedule.

If there’s any consolation, the Tarboro High School football team will play in the Class 1-A state high school football championship on Saturday at noon at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The Vikings practiced Thursday at East Carolina University.