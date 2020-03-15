Boil water advisory issued for Ayden residents

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Ayden are under a boil water advisory after the system was shut off for pipe replacement.

People residing in between 6th street and Thad Little Road along Lee Street including High Street, Planters Street, the housing authority complex in the area, the King/Queen Street neighborhood, Ormond Street, Thrower Street, and the Kennedy Estates neighborhood in Pitt County are experience periods of low pressure and outages.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food).

According to town officials, vigorous boiling of one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.