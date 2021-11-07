Boil water advisory issued for parts of Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A boil water advisory has been issued for areas of Craven County that experienced low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

According to Elliott Thomas, assistant water superintendent for Craven County Water, the boil water advisory was issued beginning Sunday for those impacted in Townships 5, 6 and 7. In a press release, Thomas said periods of low or no pressure in the distribution increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further notice, Elliott said.