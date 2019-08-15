Bottled water being distributed at Maysville Town Hall as boil water advisory continues

UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, the Town of Maysville announced it will distribute bottled water to residents affected by the ongoing Boil Water Advisory, which began Thursday morning after a water main break.



Maysville officials said in a post on the town’s Facebook page that residents can pick up bottled water at Maysville Town Hall in the Nolan B. Jones Municipal Building, located at 404 Main Street.

In a comment on that post, Maysville officials also said there is no estimated time for when water service will be restored and when the Boil Water Advisory will be lifted.



PREVIOUS: The Town of Maysville is experiencing low pressure due to a water main break.

Town officials encourage residents to boil water before eating or drinking until crews can restore the issue.

Periods of low or no pressure can increase the potential for bacteria to get into the system.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.