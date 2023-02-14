ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A six-year-old boy brought an unloaded gun to his school Tuesday morning, Rocky Mount police said.

At 10:47 a.m., a school resource officer was notified by Fairfield Elementary administrators that one of the children at the school had a firearm.

A preliminary investigation by the officer revealed that a boy had an unloaded 9mm handgun in his backpack, police said. The backpack was secured by staff and the child was removed from the classroom. There were no threats made with the weapon and it was never dispayed by the child.

The investigation into how the student came to be in possession of the gun is currently ongoing.

“The situation that occurred today should be a reminder to all gun owners to secure their

weapons in a safe manner so that minors cannot possess them,” Rocky Mount Police Chief

Robert Hassell said. “This was a preventable situation.

“Fortunately, a major event was avoided because staff members of the school and our officers

followed proper protocols,” Hassell said.

Police along with Nash County Public Schools encourage all students if they see something, say something to a teacher, school resource officer, or trusted adult, Hassell said.