GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Boy Scouts of America helped out people in need Saturday.

It’s part of their annual ‘Scouting for Food’ event. Those with the Scouts say they left door tag messages last week letting people know they were collecting food. They spent Saturday collecting the donated food.

The Scouts WNCT spoke with said it was about teaching service to help others. Overall, more than 4,000 pounds of non-perishable and canned goods were donated and collected. It will all be given to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

People who want to donate should either contact their local Scouting unit or go to the Food Bank’s website.