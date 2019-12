WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Boys and Girls Clubs of The Coastal Plain is hosting the Santa Project Toy Giveaway.

The event will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 612 West Fire Tower Road in Winterville.

Kids will receive Christmas gifts from Santa while singing Christmas carols and eating pizza with club members, staff and “elf” volunteers.