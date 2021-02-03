Boys & Girls Club, UScellular celebrate Black History Month with art contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One company here in the east is looking to engage young people in honoring black history through drawing. It’s a part of an annual competition that the community can participate in.

The goal is to have kids express themselves through art while teaching them about black history.

This competition is in partnership with UScellular and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. Kids were asked to draw pictures of influential black people throughout history. They include historical figures, world leaders, athletes, celebrities, and even popular black fictional characters. These young artists are from different Boys and Girls’ clubs from all over the east.

“I think it’s just a great way to celebrate their talents and a great way for them to think about history and learn who their icons are and what they went through. I think it’s a great way to celebrate with them,” said Mark Ellingwood, UScellular.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

· $250 for 1st Place

· $150 for 2nd Place

· $100 for 3rd Place

The public can vote for their favorite artwork for members of Boys & Girls Clubs of the:

Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit HERE.

Coastal Plain members in Craven County HERE

Coastal Plain Sunshine Lady Unit HERE

Voting ends at the end of the month.