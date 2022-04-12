WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County is pleased to announce that Mr. Brad Hufford has been named the new Economic Development Director for the County. This position was recently vacated by the retirement of Mr. Martyn Johnson. The Economic Development Director is responsible for promoting the business and economic development interests of the County and working with clients to establish, relocate or expand their businesses.

Mr. Hufford holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science degree and a Master of Public Administration degree with an economic development concentration, both from East Carolina University. He is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, which is known as one of the premier economic development programs in the nation.

Hufford is a member of the NC Economic Development Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, and the International Economic Developers Council. He has spent his entire professional career working in economic development in eastern North Carolina, starting as a Program Associate for the Foundation of Renewal for Eastern North Carolina.

Hufford has also worked as the 21st Century Communities Program Eastern Coordinator for the NC Department of Commerce, as the Community and Economic Development Planner for the Town of Ayden, as the Associate Director of Business Retention and Expansion for the Pitt County Development Commission, as the Vice President of the Carolina Gateway Partnership, and most recently as the Vice President of Business Development for the Greenville ENC Alliance.

“We are very pleased to have Brad join the County in the role of Economic Development Director. He is extremely knowledgeable of the many aspects encompassing the economic development field and his broad base of education and experience here in eastern North Carolina will serve him well,” said Brian Alligood, County Manager. Mr. Hufford will begin his duties with the County on May 16, 2022