WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County is pleased to announce that Mr. Brandon Tester has been named the new Communications Director for the County. This is a new position approved by the Board of Commissioners in the FY 2022-2023 budget.

The Communications Director is responsible for external communications of the County including public information and communications via the County website, the County government access TV channel, and social media sites.

Mr. Tester is a native of Portland, Oregon. He attended the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he graduated with honors with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. While at UNC-Pembroke, Brandon served as editor-in-chief of the school’s student newspaper, The Pine Needle.

He has worked as a reporter at The Robesonian in Lumberton, NC, as a sports reporter/editor at the Laurinburg Exchange in Laurinburg, NC, as a reporter/editor at the Richmond County Daily Journal in Rockingham, NC and as the news editor at the Washington Daily News in Washington, NC.

He currently serves as a digital content producer at WNCT-9 in Greenville, NC.

“Local governments implement policies and provide services that impact our daily lives as much, if not more, than those that originate from our state and federal governments,” Tester said. “I’m excited for this opportunity to keep Beaufort County residents informed on what is going within the County government.”

“We are very pleased and excited to have Brandon join the County as the Communications Director. He has a strong background in developing and producing content for print, online and television productions and his experience here in Eastern North Carolina will serve him well in his new role,” said Brian Alligood, County Manager.

Mr. Tester will begin his duties with the County on April 24, 2023.