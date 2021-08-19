Breastfeeding Awareness Month shedding a light on normalizing baby feeding methods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Now, local health officials are working to make sure people are aware of what support systems are available to mothers.

Ivy Bagley is a local lactation consultant. She is one of around 40,000 consultants nationwide. She says the services they offer help to assist mothers and families when it comes to breastfeeding, positioning, and anything else they may need to learn.

Bagley also tells me that education is super important for the general public to be more aware of how normal the process really is.

“I think education, educating yourself about breastfeeding and how we can support moms and some of those examples are if you are an employer, providing moms with a place to pump,” said Bagley. “Some moms are worried that perhaps this month is too focused on breastfeeding, maybe they choose to formula feed and that is an okay choice as well if that’s the choice they make. There are multiple paths to feed your baby and there is no wrong path to feed your baby.”

Bagley says they offer telehealth services and one on ones for mothers who may be first-generation breastfeeders to help them feel more comfortable.

Bagley also says this month is meant to welcome all feeding methods, whether it is breastfeeding or formula feed, she says all are great methods.