Breweries working to reduce their carbon footprint, including ones locally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Water and energy are two resources necessary to make beer. Breweries are looking at ways their customers can drink with less of an environmental impact.

National and local brewers are looking at ways to cut down on their carbon footprint. Anheuser-Busch is making North Carolina its first market for test sales of new environmentally-friendly Michelob Ultra cans.

“This particular can, if you were to look at it compared to a conventional can, is 30% less emissions reductions in that production of the raw material,” said Angie Slaughter, Anheuser-Busch’s VP of Sustainability.

Anheuser-Busch executives say these new cans are on store shelves in Eastern North Carolina through a partnership with Carolina Eagle Distributing. It’s part of the brewing company’s goal to reduce its emissions by 25% by the year 2025.

“These cans are important because it allows the consumer how they can actually drive a meaningful chain with the products they buy,” said Slaughter.

Beermakers in ENC are tapping into sustainability. Amy Amacker is co-owner of Winterville’s Local Oak Brewery. Her team is taking steps to limit waste.

“Any spent grain that we have … so any malted barley that goes into the brewing process, a farm in Greene County comes and gets that from us and gives it to their cows and pigs,” said Amacker.

Any plastic the brewery uses is sent to Raw Plastics in Greenville and is then recycled into new products. Local Oak also uses aluminum cans for to-go orders because the metal can be used again.

“Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, so that was a big thing for us is using that material specifically due to its recyclability,” said Amacker.