Brian Bailey repeats as RTDNAC Sportscaster of the Year; WNCT earns four other honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brian Bailey, Ken Watling and Jerry Jackson were among the winners of awards given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

Bailey was named TV Sportscaster of the Year (TV II). It’s the second straight year he’s won the award. Watling earned second place in the TV News Anchor (TV II) category while Jackson picked up second place in the TV Weathercaster (TV II) category.

Ken Watling (Jason O. Boyd, WNCT photo)

Kayla Schmidt and Carvon Harrington won second place in Original Web Reporting for their package “Living Local: Carteret County.” Ariana Kraft and Kenneth Roundtree picked up second place in Entertainment for their package “Greenville & the African-American Music Trail.”

Click the links below to learn more.

Original Web Reporting ; Second Place: WNCT – Living Local: Carteret County – Kayla Schmidt, Carvon Harrington

Entertainment: – Second Place: WNCT – Greenville & the African-American Music Trail – Ariana Kraft, Kenneth Roundtree

TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II) – – Second Place: WNCT – Ken Watling