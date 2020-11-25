Brian Bailey repeats as RTDNAC Sportscaster of the Year; WNCT earns four other honors

Brian Bailey (Jason O. Boyd, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brian Bailey, Ken Watling and Jerry Jackson were among the winners of awards given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

Bailey was named TV Sportscaster of the Year (TV II). It’s the second straight year he’s won the award. Watling earned second place in the TV News Anchor (TV II) category while Jackson picked up second place in the TV Weathercaster (TV II) category.

Ken Watling (Jason O. Boyd, WNCT photo)

Kayla Schmidt and Carvon Harrington won second place in Original Web Reporting for their package “Living Local: Carteret County.” Ariana Kraft and Kenneth Roundtree picked up second place in Entertainment for their package “Greenville & the African-American Music Trail.”

  • TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II) – – Second Place: WNCT – Ken Watling
  • TV Sportscaster of the Year (TV II) –  First Place: WNCT – Brian Bailey
  • TV Weathercaster of the Year (TV II) – Second Place: WNCT – Jerry Jackson

