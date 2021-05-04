Bridge Projects Awarded in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON – Contracts to replace two bridges and improve another in Beaufort County have been awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.



The bridge on U.S. 264 over Pungo Creek was built in 1925. Construction to replace it can begin in June. While it is being replaced, the section of the road will be closed, so traffic will be detoured onto Free Union Church and Jones Bridge roads. It’s expected to be reopened to drivers by April 2022.



NCDOT awarded the more than $1.8 million contract to S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson.



The other contract awarded will replace one bridge and complete improvements on another on U.S. 17 Business. This contract was awarded to Caton Construction Group, Inc. of Charlottesville, Va. for approximately $11.5 million. Work on both can begin as early as June and is scheduled to be complete in November 2023.



Crews will make improvements on the bridge over the Pamlico River, built-in 1925. During construction, two lanes will remain open. The other bridge that is part of this contact is located over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, built-in 1941, and will be replaced. During construction, motorists will be detoured onto U.S. 17 to access either side.