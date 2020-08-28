Bridge repairs to close Brunswick County Road

LELAND, N.C. (WNCT) A section of Old Fayetteville Road in Brunswick County is expected to close next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews makes repairs to a bridge.

The road between Highland Hills Drive NE and Ricefield Branch Street NE is scheduled to be closed between 8 a.m. August 31 and 5 p.m. September 4.

Crews will repair concrete and add asphalt to the bridge deck that spans Sturgen Creek.

Motorists will use Lanvale and Village roads to access the other side of Old Fayetteville Road.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when driving near the work zone.