Bridge replacement to close portion of Duplin County road

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close a portion of a Duplin County road at the end of the month to replace a bridge near the Duplin/Wayne county line.

The bridge on Rones Chapel Road over a branch of the Northeast Cape Fear River is expected to close at 7 a.m. June 29.

The bridge is near Jones Turner Road, east of the Town of Mount Olive. The construction of the new bridge is expected to be complete in early December.

Drivers needing to get around the closure will be detoured onto East James Street, North Church Street which becomes East Church Street and N.C. 55, Kelly Springs Road which becomes Graham Road, and N.C. 403 to return to Rones Chapel Road.

Due to the extended closure, drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and using caution around the work zone.