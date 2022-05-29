BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Bridgeton Mayor Rodman L. Williams passed away Wednesday at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He was 75.

The Town of Bridgeton posted a notice of his death on its website. He had been mayor of the Craven County town, located south of New Bern, since 2001.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3-4 p.m. at Bridgeton Christian Church.

Williams was a 1965 graduate of New Bern High School. After serving in the Air Force, he and his family moved to Bridgeton in the late 1970s, according to his obituary. He was also a volunteer firefighter and later became fire chief. He also served on several boards for the town before becoming mayor.