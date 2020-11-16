Brief travel delays possible for N.C. 12 film shoot Tuesday

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) A General Motors car commercial will be filmed on Tuesday along N.C. Highway 12.

Very brief road closures of three minutes or less are possible Tuesday on Highway 12 as the Anne Towers Production Company of Los Angeles shoots the ad on the scenic byway.

Filming will take place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in locations including the Marc Basnight Bridge and other areas between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras Village.

Filmmakers have been advised to minimize road closures during heavy travel times around 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic control for the event will be provided by the Dare County Sheriff’s Department and/or the North Carolina Highway Patrol.