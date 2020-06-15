Brigade Boys & Girls Club opens doors for summer camp with new COVID-19 guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With new, strict safety and sanitization guidelines in place, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club will be able to resume summer camp sessions in both New Hanover and Onslow counties.

Brigade will once again host summer camp for Onslow County kids with increased safety measures and limited capacity at four locations:

Richlands Elementary School

Sand Ridge Elementary School

Southwest High School

New location at 1940 Gum Branch Road

Due to the early school closures, Brigade intends to combat summer learning loss through BGCA’s Summer Brain Gain program.

Onslow camps are open for two sessions: June 15– July 10 and July 13– August 7, Monday – Friday, from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The cost for each session is only $165 per child with a one-time $25 registration fee, which includes two healthy snacks daily.

Spaces are still available at all locations.

All required registration and payments are available via Brigade’s online parent portal at www.brigadebgc.org/parentportal.

Brigade will enforce the following procedures to ensure the safety of our Club members and staff:

Daily Wellness Checks (including temp checks and wellness questionnaire)

Increase in sanitization and cleaning protocols of our facilities and Club staff and members

The staff to Club member ratio will be lowered to an average of 1:10

All Club members must be dropped off between the hours of 7 am-9 am. No entry will be permitted after 9 am.

Front-line staff and food services staff will wear masks; all other staff masks are optional

A more detailed list of Brigade’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines can be found at www.brigadebgc.org/parentresources

For more information regarding Brigade’s Onslow Summer camp Club sites, visit www.brigadebgc.org/summer-camp-2020 , or call (910) 455-9003.