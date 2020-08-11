Brigade Boys & Girls Club opens for full-day operations with schools going virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Brigade Boys & Girls Club will open for full-day operations as schools begin virtual learning.

Beginning August 17, in an effort to support club members with homework assistance, remote learning as well as providing enrichment activities, the following locations and programs will be open:

After-school program Cohort A (Monday & Tuesday only) and Cohort B (Thursday & Friday only): Clyde Erwin Elementary Heritage Elementary Richlands Elementary Sand Ridge Elementary Stateside Elementary Summersill Elementary *Note: Southwest Elementary and Dixon Elementary after-school programs are currently not open due to transportation issues. We will continue to work with the schools and notify you if we are able to open.

Morning Care program Cohort A (Monday & Tuesday only) and Cohort B (Thursday & Friday only): Richlands Elementary

Full-Day Fall Enrichment Program (7 a.m.-6 p.m.): Kingdom Culture Church located at 111 Kinston Highway in Richlands Cohort A (Wed*/Thurs/Friday only) Cohort B (Mon/Tues/Wed* only) *Due to capacity limits and maintaining separation of cohorts, cohorts will alternate attending every other Wednesday Cohort A begins Wed, August 19 th (then alternates every other week) Cohort B begins Wed, August 26 th (then alternates every other week)

Due to COVID-19 and subsequent safety changes in our structure including social distancing requirements, enrollment will be limited. Also, due to the hybrid structure, pricing has temporarily been changed from every month to every grading period (9 weeks) Cost for the first nine weeks: $25 annual membership fee per child $75 after-school program per child $ 25-morning care program per child (RES only) $200 full-day program per child (Kingdom Culture Church only)



All staff and Club members will have to answer a series of wellness questions and have their temperature checked and documented before entering our buildings.

Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 including fever (100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, will not be allowed in the facilities.

Face coverings will be required by all staff and club members.

For more information regarding Brigade’s Fall Programming and their response to COVID-19, click here or call (910) 455-9003.