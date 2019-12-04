Bright Futures Program in Beaufort Co. supports students throughout the school district

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Bright Futures is a program in Beaufort County that works to connect students with existing community resources if needed.

The main goal is to allow students to focus on their education and achieving success.

The program is run under the chamber of commerce in Beaufort County.

Since 2014 they have been serving students in all schools throughout the county, providing them with closets full of clothing, hygiene products, food and more.

“We know if basic needs are not being met then they are not going to be able to do well in school so it really is a grassroots effort to improve graduation rates and that will in the long term be better for Beaufort County,” says Robin McKeithan, the Bright Futures program coordinator.

The program takes advantage of social media and posts what students need to their Facebook page.

This allows the community to get involved and help make a difference in these students’ lives.

Earlier this week Belk of Washington partnered with Bright Futures to help stock their clothing closets at local schools.

School counselors and administrators had the opportunity to go on a shopping spree and buy new clothing for the students who might need it.

Laurel Miller is the Mental Health Coordinator for Beaufort County Schools and works with students and their families.

Miller explains when a family goes through a disaster Bright Futures is ready to step in.

“I had a lot of success last year with the program. We had several families that had house fires and we were able once they secured a new residence, help them with furniture and kitchen items and all the things that you lose when you have a fire, you lose everything sometimes so this program is just a godsend,” she says.

Ashley Padgett, the director of student services for Beaufort County schools wants to see this program expand.

“We don’t want this to just be a Beaufort County thing, we want to show people how this works and there are other Bright Futures groups throughout the nation. You can google it and see it works in multiple locations in multiple cities,” says Padgett.

With the holiday season around the corner, Bright Futures is looking to the community for help.

If you would like to get involved you can visit their Facebook page here or you can call Robin McKeithan at (252) 946-9168.

The program is always looking for monetary donations, items posted on the Facebook page or volunteers to pick up and drop off furniture.