Broadband providers gearing up for more people online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As people continue to practice social distancing that means more time spent working, learning, and relaxing online.

One broadband provider in the East is gearing up to provide extra help to customers, and keep their employees safe.

Eastern Carolina Broadband serves Jones, Duplin and Lenoir counties.

Representatives from the company tell WNCT the increase in the amount of people using the internet shouldn’t have an effect on their service, but each provider is different.

To try and help people who don’t have access to internet at their homes, they’ve set up hot spots in five different parking lot locations.

Those places include:

Snow Hill Free Will Baptist Church 1224 Red Hill Rd, Mount Olive NC, 28365

Flea Market at 1810 Garner Chapel Road

Town of Beulaville at 508 E Main St, Beulaville, NC 28518

Old Pink Hill School Media Center at 202 Central Ave, Pink Hill, NC 28572

Jones County Courthouse at 101 Market Street. Trenton, NC

“Because we’re classified as an essential business, we’ll be open and continue to fix people’s problems, and use safety precautions such as masks and gloves,” said Susan Myers, CEO of Eastern Carolina Broadband.

“We want to keep our staff healthy so we can continue to serve people,” said Myers.

Myers recommends if you are having speed issues to download a free app called “Speed Test” to your phone.

This will help you get an idea of how fast your internet is before you call your internet provider.