SHALLOTTE – The U.S. 17 rest area at Shallotte will remain closed until a water line leak can be repaired.

The N.C. Department of Transportation closed the facility over the weekend after the leak was discovered. Crews have been dispatched to repair the underground water line as quickly as possible.

The rest area will remain closed until the repairs can be made. A timetable is not available. The closure is currently noted at DriveNC.gov. When the rest area reopens, this entry will be updated.