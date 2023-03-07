CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews have been working at Camp Lejeune since Tuesday afternoon on a brush fire that has consumed around 3,500 acres.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports the fire is mainly on Marines Road and began Tuesday afternoon. There have been no evacuations and no reports of injuries to Marines or damage to base structures. Officials said the fire was mostly contained, limited to the base and was not expected to spread further.

Many people who live in the Sneads Ferry area may have seen smoke Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Crews have been working around the clock to get the blaze under control.

“We had a total of roughly around 80 firefighters to dozers and plows from the state along with our own base forestry personnel who worked well into the morning hours, two to 3 am,” said Camp Lejeune Fire Department Chief Christopher Parker.

Parker also said early March is typically the start of the spring fire season. In fact, there have been several reported brush and other fires reported from Eastern North Carolina into Fayetteville and further west.

“What we see with that as often cold temperatures with fronts that come through humidity drops, and winds pick up,” Parker said. “And that becomes a recipe for disaster, especially with dealing with wildland fires.

“Not only do we deal with fire, but we also deal with the perils associated with smoke, both from people’s ability to be able to breathe but the greater concern being able to travel the base.”

There have been no injuries, significant loss of property or evacuations yet. Parker said the fire is contained but expect to see some lingering smoke in the area over the next couple of days.