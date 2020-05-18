BSH temporarily closes its facility in New Bern due to employee testing positive to COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) BSH Home Appliances has decided to temporarily close its dishwasher manufacturing facility in New Bern due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The facility will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

BSH will clean and disinfect during this temporary closure.

BSH has informed the limited number of employees that were reported to have been in close contact with the ill employee about the situation.

The employees were sent home and were advised to monitor their health for the period of time outlined by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

BSH will continue to check-in with these affected employees.

At this time, officials have no reason to believe that employees other than those identified on Monday have been affected.