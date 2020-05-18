BSH temporarily closes its facility in New Bern due to employee testing positive to COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) BSH Home Appliances has decided to temporarily close its dishwasher manufacturing facility in New Bern due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The facility will remain temporarily closed until further notice.
BSH will clean and disinfect during this temporary closure.
BSH has informed the limited number of employees that were reported to have been in close contact with the ill employee about the situation.
The employees were sent home and were advised to monitor their health for the period of time outlined by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
BSH will continue to check-in with these affected employees.
At this time, officials have no reason to believe that employees other than those identified on Monday have been affected.