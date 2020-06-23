Building bridges over a racial divide in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Demonstrators took to the streets of Elizabeth City over the weekend and now, some community leaders are planning to sit down and talk about the protesters’ concerns regarding racial injustice, and civil rights.

They’ll do this in workshops, over two days, as part of a program called “Building Bridges to a Better Understanding.” The effort is being led by former federal mediator Hezekiah Brown, and retired Internist, Dr. Kurt Hunsberger.

Several hundred local residents reportedly turned out this past weekend to peacefully protest the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd and other African Americans who died in police custody.

That is one issue under the umbrella of ‘race relations’ in northeastern North Carolina that Brown and Dr. Hunsberger plan to dive into over the next two days. They’ll lead group discussions and smaller group break-outs in meetings at The College of the Albermarle.

Brown has also taught labor relations, mediation and arbitration at Cornell and Elizabeth City State Universities. “I provided these kinds of programs so that people can come together and start to, not just talk about what the problem is, but certainly join in reaching solutions to the problems.”

Dr. Hunsberger says he has seen some improvement in racial relations in Elizabeth City over the last 45 years, but continued, “I think one of the main things that the unrest in the country has shown is there’s a lot of unnamed problems going on and I think we need to have whites and Afro Americans come together. And we need, as white people, to listen to the details of what is still not rig, in terms of how we’re all treated.”

Hunsberger and Brown want to peel back the layers and expose what still divides Black and white residents of Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County. They will do that on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. About 40 invited guests — including leaders in government, schools, churches, businesses and neighborhoods — will meet for eight hours each day. Black and white participants will be evenly split in number, about 20-20.

Brown and Hunsberger say they will observe all safety protocols, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will wear masks, be spaced at least 6-feet apart in a large, auditorium-type room. Hand sanitizer will be available.

And, while organizers work to keep everyone safe from the virus, they’re hoping to help expose longstanding divisions, ease racial tensions, clear away any other obstacles “and then find solutions to the problem that can apply, not just in Elizabeth City, but across the country.”

To find out more about the “Building Bridges” meetings at the College of the Albermarle, contact Hez Brown at 516-815-8679.

