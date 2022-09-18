FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Building confidence, getting jobs, and never going hungry is the goal of event organizer and author Audrey Vines is hoping to accomplish with her Kids at Heart Cooking Camps.

At the Farmville Public Library on Saturday, both children and their parents gathered for Vines’ cooking lessons, learning how to make cookies, cupcakes and more.

Vines formerly taught at SouthWest Edgecombe High School. She wrote a children’s cookbook after her students asked for a way to keep making her recipes long after they graduated.

Not only do the recipes instill a love for cooking, but it also sets the children up for future success whether that be cooking for themselves in college or pursuing the culinary arts.

“They are our future cooks. I don’t know if they are going to or not going to cook more when they get into college like you guys, or when they get older, but at least they got the basics. At least their parents won’t have to worry when they go off to school, they can cook. They can get a job if they want to, they can work in hospitality, that’s what cooking leads to,” said Vines.

Vines said she has enjoyed the cooking camps over the past summer and looks forward to hosting more camps like this in the community. She said it does not matter if a person is young or old, because when it comes to the kitchen, everybody is a kid at heart.

For more information about Vines, her cooking camp, or her cookbook, click here.