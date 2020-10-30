Building product company to expand in Rocky Mount with a $25 million investment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), a manufacturer of exterior building products, will create 38 new jobs in Nash County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday.

The company will invest approximately $25 million over five years to establish a production facility in Rocky Mount.

“I know first hand about the dedicated workers and great quality of life in Nash County, and Cornerstone Building Brands agrees,” said Governor Cooper. “This company knows that strong and steady leadership through this pandemic, combined with a well trained manufacturing workforce in eastern North Carolina is a recipe for success.”

The total payroll impact could be more than $2.1 million per year, with average annual salary paying significantly higher than the Nash County annual salary of $40,806.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Cornerstone Building Brands’ expansion.

The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina Community College System, Carolinas Gateway Partnership, Nash County, and the City of Rocky Mount.