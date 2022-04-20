CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Marine Corps Community Services will host the Building the Warrior Within and Sexual Assault Prevention and Referral (SAPR) Warrior Challenge at MCB Camp Geiger on Friday from 10 a.m. – to 4 p.m.

This event partners with installation and community partners to bring important resources and activities to Marines to support troop wellness and unit readiness.

Building the Warrior Within is a full-day event that makes available resources and interactive activities to educate participants on services available on and off installation, as well as to promote the development of comprehensive wellness skills and coping mechanisms, and enhance protective factors related to harmful thoughts and behaviors.

The resource fair will be open to participants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature a variety of installation and community partners. This event is open to all authorized patrons.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and MCAS New River Installation SAPR Program hosts the SAPR Warrior Challenge to bring awareness to the crime of sexual assault and bring awareness to the availability of the SAPR program to victims and survivors of sexual assault.

The SAPR Program provides prevention, advocacy, and referral resources to Marines and their adult dependents. The event begins with registration at 12 p.m. and warmups begin at 12:30 p.m. Units and individual participants in teams of two will participate in a timed physical and mental competition throughout the afternoon.

The SAPR Warrior Challenge is open to active duty only, but spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend. Media seeking to attend this event must contact Regina Ruisi at regina.ruisi@usmc-mccs.org by 12 p.m. on April 21 for consideration.