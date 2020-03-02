Business closures in Greenville saddens ECU students, local community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Greenville businesses popular with East Carolina University students are no longer in business.

Campus Calzones and Buzz Coffee are closed after struggling against other local shops and bigger chains.

Both businesses had loyal customer bases and many of those customers are upset to say goodbye to a favorite restaurant or coffee shop.

Hannah Hackett managed Buzz Coffee for four years, she bought the shop back last April.

Hackett has a message for both loyal customers and people who never visited her shop.

“If I could say anything it’s just supporting local businesses, that’s what makes this community so great. Greenville has really expanded uptown on Dickinson, it’s crazy over there I love it. I love the community it’s brought to Greenville, so support those spots,” she says.

Students are sad to see them go.

“It’s cheaper than Starbucks so it was always just a little bit easier to go there especially if you’re on a budget and people would go there just to do homework and just hang out for a little bit,” says Kimberly Terzi, a senior at ECU.

Campus Calzones served the Greenville area for close to 8 years.

“I really enjoyed their food, their cinnamon sticks were very good and all their calzones were really good, it’s just a sad day overall for ECU,” says ECU junior James Granson.

Another student, Alexis Tetreault explains, “I really loved Campus Calzones. It was super cheap, they delivered until three am, it was really really good food too. So I’m really sad that they’re closing.”

But students aren’t the only ones bummed.

Jimmy Williams is the co-owner of Molly’s Community Cafe.

“As a business owner it’s worrying because I know how competitive that market is and it’s always nice if you can keep it local and everybody involved,” Williams says.

Local business owners admit it’s easy for their customers to go to big chains but they say supporting community shops does a lot and helps them keep stay open.