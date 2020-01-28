Business, government leaders find mixed signals in local economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville-area business and government leaders are finding some mixed signals in the local economy.

They discussed those numbers Tuesday afternoon at the annual Economic Forecast Luncheon of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Members looked at the economic outlook for 2020 — and what happened in 2019.

The featured keynote speaker was Doctor Rick Niswander, an East Carolina University Professor of Accounting.

Dr. Niswander discussed the state of employment in Greenville, saying numbers are going up.

“This year we matched 82,000 which is the number we had about a year or two ago, the university and Vidant are not adding jobs as fast as they were in the past so it’s really a testament to the rest of the community that the job growth has been there when the two big drivers historically haven’t been able to participate in that,” said Dr. Niswander.

But based on a variety of economic factors, Pitt County is dropping from a tier two county to tier 1, the worst level.

Dr. Niswander discussed resolutions to boost the county’s economic ranking by the state’s standards.