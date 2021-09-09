Businesses, community events host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(Pitt County) — Pitt County Health Department is working with numerous community partners to offer Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics throughout the month of September 2021 for individuals ages 18 years and older, who need either a first dose or second dose of the vaccine. Moderna is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine given at least 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older. Individuals, who are seeking a second dose, must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics. The vaccine is free and offered on a walk-in basis. Appointment options are not provided at these community clinics.
Beginning today, September 9, community clinics are scheduled as follows on a walk-in basis:
- Piggly Wiggly
2105 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC
Thursday, September 9th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Friday, September 17th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Friday, September 24th from 10:00 am -2:00 pm
- The Roberts Company
Open to both employees and community members
133 Forlines Road, Winterville, NC
Friday, September 10th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- Town of Bethel 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Ceremony
Old Town Hall Building
141 West Railroad Street, Bethel, NC
Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair
Pitt County Fair Grounds
3910 M.L.K. Jr Hwy, Greenville, NC
Vaccine offered nightly (Tuesday, September 21 through Saturday, September 25)
4:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Located in the Exhibit Hall)
Individuals will need to walk into each site to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.
In addition to the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onsite at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC, Monday – Friday (excluding holidays).
Appointments can be made to receive the vaccine on-site at Pitt County Health Department by click here.
There is no charge for the vaccine.