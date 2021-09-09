Businesses, community events host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Local

A partnership with Public Health makes COVID-19 vaccinations easily accessible

by: Pitt County Office of Public Information

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-pitt-county_296501

(Pitt County) — Pitt County Health Department is working with numerous community partners to offer Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics throughout the month of September 2021 for individuals ages 18 years and older, who need either a first dose or second dose of the vaccine. Moderna is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine given at least 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older. Individuals, who are seeking a second dose, must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics. The vaccine is free and offered on a walk-in basis. Appointment options are not provided at these community clinics.

Beginning today, September 9, community clinics are scheduled as follows on a walk-in basis:

  • Piggly Wiggly
    2105 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC
    Thursday, September 9th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
    Friday, September 17th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
    Friday, September 24th from 10:00 am -2:00 pm
  • The Roberts Company
    Open to both employees and community members
    133 Forlines Road, Winterville, NC
    Friday, September 10th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
  • Town of Bethel 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Ceremony
    Old Town Hall Building
    141 West Railroad Street, Bethel, NC
    Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair
    Pitt County Fair Grounds
    3910 M.L.K. Jr Hwy, Greenville, NC
    Vaccine offered nightly (Tuesday, September 21 through Saturday, September 25)
    4:00 pm – 8:30 pm (Located in the Exhibit Hall)

Individuals will need to walk into each site to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.

In addition to the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onsite at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC, Monday – Friday (excluding holidays).

Appointments can be made to receive the vaccine on-site at Pitt County Health Department by click here.

There is no charge for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV