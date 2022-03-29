GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the second day of the “Grow Local” week.

16 different local businesses hosted middle schoolers and high schoolers to give them a hands-on experience of what a job would entail day-to-day.

One group of students visited the Greenville Convention Center where they learned about event planning, and students say they were surprised to learn how much really goes into it.

“I think it’s a lot of hard work. It’s definitely more than what I thought it was. But now I know. And like I might think about trying it one day, I’m not sure,” said 10th grader Ty Williams.

On Wednesday students will visit Grover Gaming, CMI Plastics, and the office of Sen. Thom Tillis, among several others.